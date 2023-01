MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Drivers on U.S. 82 between Nocona and Ringgold will move to the newly built lanes just north of the old highway.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, North Airport Road off U.S. 82 will reopen again, while South Airport Road will be closed to through traffic. TxDoT officials said construction will take a couple of days.

The detour signs for South Airport Road and the barricades for the closure will be coordinated with the lane switch.