Montague County man jailed after confessing to shaking three-month-old daughter

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Montague County man is in jail after investigators said he shook his daughter until she turned blue and began having a seizure.

27-year-old Scotty Willett was arrested January 2 after he confessed during a second interview with a special agent from the Department of Public Safety.

Authorities said the incident happened on December 24, which was the day Willett’s daughter turned three months old.

Child Protective Services notified Montague Co. Sheriff’s officials of a possible case of shaken baby syndrome on Christmas Day after a three month old girl was taken to Cook Children’s Hospital.

A Montague Co. Sheriff’s investigator and a CPS special investigator arrived at Cook and found Willett in a room with his three-month-old daughter.

According to a social worker at Cook, the girl had hemorrhages consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

The Montague Co. investigator and CPS investigator said Willett agreed to a recorded interview.

During questioning, investigators said Willett consistently denied any wrong doing.

During the interview, investigators said Willett said he and his daughter had been playing at their camper on Hanging Tree Road, just southwest of Bowie, where they had spent the entire day.

According to investigators, Willett said he had taken his daughter out once to feed the pigs. Then, at about 6:30 p.m. he was changing her diaper when she turned red, then turned blue, at which time her body became stiff and appeared to be dead.

Willett then said he performed CPR, called 911 and drove her to the hospital in Bowie.

At a point during the interview, one investigator said Willett claimed the investigator was trying to trick him with questions and began crying.

A follow-up interview was conducted on January 2 by the DPS special agent.

Authorities said Willett confessed to picking up his daughter and shaking her for five seconds, then tossing her on his bed.

Officials said that Willett told them he was frustrated with her fussing and that the child’s mother was not involved in her life.

Willett’s daughter was last reported to be in stable condition after suffering from abusive head trauma.

Willett was charged with injury to a child, his second arrest in three years involving violence.

In 2017, Willett was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in Wichita Falls when Police said he got into a dispute and rammed another man’s car.