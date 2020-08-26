Montague County no longer exempt from Gov. Abbott’s mask order

Several cities and counties across Texas are now issuing resolutions that businesses can be fined if they don’t enforce face mask orders.

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— Montague County no longer falls under Governor Greg Abbott’s exemption from the mask order according to county Judge Kevin Benton.

According to Benton, the county is no longer exempt from Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-29 which states that counties with less than 20 COVID-19 cases aren’t required to wear masks.

Benton also said the increased number of active COVID-19 cases affects the allowed occupancy rate of businesses in the county.

According to Abbott’s Executive Order GA-28, this drops the current occupancy rate of 75% back to 50%.

When the case numbers drop below 20 and remain that way for 30 days, Benton said he can apply for an attestation again. In the meantime, county officials will follow the Governor’s Executive Orders.

Benton is encouraging residents to wear a face-covering over the nose and mouth when inside of a commercial entity, building, outdoor space, and any space where it’s difficult to maintain social distancing.

Exceptions to this requirement are as below:

· Any person younger than 10 years of age

· Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering

· Any person consuming food or drink or seated at a restaurant to eat or drink

· Any person exercising outdoors or engaging in physical activity outdoors while maintaining a safe distance for others not in the same household

· Any person driving alone or with passengers who are part of the same household as the driver

· Any person obtaining a service which requires temporary removal of the face covering for security surveillance, screening, or a need for specific access to the face such as visiting a bank or while obtaining a personal care service involving the face, but only to the extent necessary for the temporary removal

· Any person in a swimming pool, lake, or similar body of water

· Any person voting, assisting a voter, serving as a poll watcher, or actively administering an election (wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged)

· Any person providing or obtaining access to religious worship (wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged)

· Any person giving a speech or a broadcast or to an audience

Read some of the statement from Judge Benton below.