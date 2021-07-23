Montague County records first COVID-19-related fatality since June

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Montague County recorded another COVID-19-related fatality Thursday, July 22, according to The Nocona News Facebook page.

According to Montague County Health Officer Dr. Chance Dingler, the man who died was in good health with the only underlying condition being a mild case of diabetes.

The last five COVID-related deaths in Montague County, according to the post, occurred on March 8, March 16, March 31, May 19 and June 13. The Texas Tribune cases by county map shows that there have been 73 total recorded deaths in Montague County.

The deceased had not been vaccinated for COVID-19, Dr. Dingler stated. Additionally, none of the positive tests this week at Nocona General Hospital Rural Health Clinic had been vaccinated either.

There have been 22 new cases in the last 14 days, more than the 20 new cases recorded in the preceding six weeks, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 website.