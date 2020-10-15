Montague County residents no longer required to wear masks

MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — In a letter sent to people who live in Montague County on Wednesday, Oct. 14, Judge Kevin Benton said those who live in the county are no longer required by Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandate to wear masks.

Under the executive order, counties with 30-or-fewer active cases in a 14 day period are exempt from the governor’s mask mandate.

Benton reminded people if they feel it wise to wear a mask, they should continue to follow their own judgment.

He also pointed out each business and school district retains the authority to require masks.

Benton said it appears Texas is slowly but continually relaxing mandates and reopening for business.

According to the Nocona News, since Sunday, Oct. 11, there have been 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Montague County, with 12 of them in Nocona.

There are nine counties in the area on the mask exempt list.