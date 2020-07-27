Montague County Sheriff issues warning about scam callers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Montague County Sheriff is warning citizens about a scam call that is posing as a Sheriff’s Deputy with a warrant for their arrest or the arrest of a family member.

Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas issued a warning on Facebook to notify residents of a potential scam call. The caller poses as a Montague County Deputy and will state they have a warrant for your arrest or the arrest of a family member, and that they will make the arrest unless money is paid to take care of the warrant.

The caller asks for a credit card number or will ask residents to buy a pre-paid card and then give them the number. Sheriff Thomas is instructing residents to not give the caller any identifying information.

If you have caller ID, write down the number and notify the Sheriff’s office. This scam has been making the rounds again and unfortunately, some people pay these scam callers. If you have questions you can contact the Montague County Sheriff’s office at 940-894-2871.