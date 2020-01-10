Months of work expresses students efforts at Wichita Co. 4H Junior Livestock Show

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For more than 60 years, the 4H Junior Livestock Show in Wichita County has taught youth to care for animals in many ways, and students are showing the animals they’ve been caring for over several months.

Months of hard work and lots of responsibility are what it takes to do well in the Wichita County 4H Junior Livestock Show and organizers said the students realize how important agriculture is to our community.

“It really relates them back to our roots of our country,” 4H agent Karena Mitchell said. “Ag is such a[n] important commodity of our world, so they learn a lot of responsibility they learn how to care for another living being they learn empathy skills.”

Skills that could also one day be valuable depending on the career choice the student makes.

One student in her seventh year not only competes but also teaches younger students about agriculture.

“We are teaching kids how to be in agriculture for their future because without agriculture there is no food the oxygen level,” Valley View student Morgan Adams said. “[It] would be horrible. It’s how the world revolves pretty much.”

Thursday’s event included broiler rabbits but there are also other events such as cooking and furniture-making as well as photography if a students do not want to choose an animal.

Mitchell said students take much away from this experience.

“They take a lot of pride and self-respect,” Mitchell said. “They have a lot of pride in working with that animal every day and showcasing it to the best of their ability and the best of that animal’s ability, so they have done a lot of hard work blood, sweat and tears working with these animals and making sure they are doing their best.”

Teaching students trade in agriculture and that hard work and dedication will pay off.