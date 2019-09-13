Moon Shot: Across the Moon Challenge

The across the moon challenge is a city-wide-challenge for the community to walk the equivalent of the moons’ diameter: 2,159.2 miles.

Funds will be raised for Big Brothers Big Sisters Wichita County through participation at $10 per mile and through sponsorship of the event.

T-shirts and prizes will be awarded at designated mile intervals.

To register online, click here.

The Across the Moon Challenge will provide an evening of music, food trucks, kid’s entertainment and the walk/run along Sikes Lake Train from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on October 26, 2019.

All activities will take place on the grounds of the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU.

To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters, click here.

