Moon Shot: Across the Moon Challenge

The across the moon challenge is a city-wide-challenge for the community to walk the equivalent of the moons’ diameter: 2,159.2 miles.

Funds will be raised for Big Brothers Big Sisters Wichita County through participation at $10 per mile and through sponsorship of the event.

T-shirts and prizes will be awarded at designated mile intervals.

The Across the Moon Challenge will provide an evening of music, food trucks, kid’s entertainment and the walk/run along Sikes Lake Train from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on October 26, 2019.

All activities will take place on the grounds of the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU.

