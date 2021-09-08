Morath Orchard corn maze opens this weekend

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A family-owned and operated orchard will debut its 2021 corn maze later this week.

The Morath Orchard corn maze in Charlie is 6 and a half acres and open to all ages.

In addition to the maze, they’ll have a selection of games for your family to enjoy for free, including tether ball, Yardzee, giant Jenga and corn hole.

They also have home-grown pumpkins, produce and snacks for sale during their open hours.

The fun kicks off on Friday, September 10, and Saturday, September 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The maze will be open Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m.

For a complete list of fall hours, check out their website here.

