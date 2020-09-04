Morath Orchard debuts corn maze for fall festivities

CHARLIE (KFDX/KJTL) — The folks at Morath Orchard have planned out fall festivities with the debut of a corn maze set for Saturday, Sept. 12.

As the searing Texas heat simmers into crisp Autumn days, Texomans are welcomed to spend time enjoying family-friends activities out at Morath Orchard.

They announced the new corn maze attraction on the official Facebook page, and shared they have planned this throughout the summer.

The five-acre maze as well as the five-acre pumpkin patch allows families to have fun with seasonal spirit, and n the coming weeks officials stated they will announce community events.

While the corn maze isn’t free to the public, officials state there are plenty of activities people can participate in for free.

The prices for the corn maze include:

12-years-old and up—$8

5- to 11-years-old—$5

4-years-old and under—Free

Group discounts are available, and they encourage people to call Will Morath for more information on that at 940-631-8834.

Officials offer other suggestions for folks looking to participate in the fun.

No strollers or wagons will be allowed in the maze.

Wear comfortable shoes, no sandals suggested.

Bring water and if you have small children, snacks for the journey through the corn maze

Click here for more information on Morath Orchard and the new corn maze.