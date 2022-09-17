CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Fall will be here before we know it, and many of us are looking forward to pumpkin patches, haunted houses and Morath Orchard’s annual corn maze.

The corn maze is six-and-a-half acres and open to all ages in Charlie.

Families will be able to enjoy free games, including tether ball, giant Jenga, Corn Hole, and more.

The orchard will also have homegrown pumpkins, produce and canned and baked goods for sale.

The corn maze opened on Saturday, September 17. They’ll also be open September 23 through October 31.

On Fridays and Saturday the corn maze will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays 2 to 6 p.m. Adults and kids 5 and over are just $10 and children 4 and under get in free.