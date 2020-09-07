Morath’s Maze to open this Saturday

CHARLIE, TX (KFDX/KJTL)— As the blistering Texas heat cools down, Morath Orchard in Charlie has an intricate fall theme corn maze that is getting a lot of attention on social media! Reporter Curtis Jackson saw it for himself today and managed to find his way through the five-acre maze to bring us this story.

No, you’re not stuck in a horror movie, what you’re looking at is actually the Morath’s Orchard first ever corn maze.

“The design, me and my brother just decided we wanted to put Texas, and the pumpkin and just a couple of other things in it and then he actually drew it out himself,” Maze Creator Will Morath said.

This five-acre corn maze is for all ages to enjoy, Morath said it took about 12 hours to mow down and get prepped for this upcoming weekend when they open it to the public, offering kiddos a chance to enjoy something they may have never experienced before.

“Most kids probably haven’t walked through a field that’s over your head of corn that’s nine, ten-foot-tall, and for the kids to get to see different things and they’ll get to see all the pumpkins,” Morath said.

But with a 5-acre maze, you can imagine how easy it is to get lost. Which is why Morath will be offering some help.

“Well without a map it takes a while so we’re going to make maps with checkpoints in there. So if you’re watching that it will probably be around twenty to thirty mins,” Morath said.

Now the maze isn’t actually meant to be scary, Morath said it’s a great way to get the family out and enjoy the nice weather heading our way and said if you do come out, you should dress for the environment around you.

“It would be smart to wear tennis shoes or some kind of closed shoe because it’s very sandy soil and there are some stickers a little bit so you just want to make sure that you’re wearing the right thing to be out on the farm,” Morath said.

So come this weekend, load up your family and challenge yourself to the new corn maze attraction .

The maze will be open to the public starting on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., it’s free for ages 4 and under.

Tickets for Kids ages 5 to 11 will are $4 and kids ages 12 and up will be $8.

For more information, click here.