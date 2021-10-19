More arrested in T.A.B.C. sting of local bars and stores

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two more store clerks have been charged after Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission stings checking for sales of alcohol to minors, intoxicated persons, and other violations in Wichita County.

Joyce Vaughan Wichita County Jail booking photo

At least six employees of bars or liquor stores have been charged with violations.

The latest two are Joyce Vaughan and Hayden Williams, both charged with selling

to a minor.

T.A.B.C. agents used a 17-year-old girl for the operation.

They said the teen should not have been mistaken by any reasonable person as being 21 or older. Undercover agents were in the stores at the time of the attempted buys.

Hayden Williams Wichita County Jail booking photo

They said on August 18, she was sent to Scott’s Shots and Spirits in Burkburnett and she purchased a 25-ounce beer from Vaughan, who they say did not ask for I.D.

On the same date, agents said the teen also purchased a 25-ounce beer from Williams at T-Mart on Southwest Parkway in Wichita Falls.

Other arrests thus far from the operation include sales of alcohol to intoxicated persons, after legal hours sales, and two other sales to the 17-year-old girl at two Wichita Falls convenience stores.