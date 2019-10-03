More candidates emerging for Congressional District 13

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the departure of Mac Thornberry, one question remains —who will take his spot?

There are now some new candidates who are throwing their hats into the ring. The first candidate is Veteran Vance Snider II.

Snider grew up in Dumas Texas and now lives in Amarillo.

He served five and a half years with the United States Army from 2008 to 2013 and served in operation enduring freedom from 2009 to 2010.

Snider says he is an average American who believes in true patriotism and the constitution.

Also in the running, Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley from Gainesville.

Brinkley is on his second term as judge after serving 6- years as a Cooke County Justice of the Peace.

He’s also a board member for Meals on Wheels of Texoma, and is the administrative council chair at First United Methodist Church of Gainesville.

Brinkley says he’s looking to preserve conservative values and goals for the future of the district.

Amarillo City Councilwoman and small business owner, Elaine Hays, is also in the running.

Hays has lived in Amarillo since 1985, where she has served her community in many different ways, including as a board member of the CareNet Pregnancy Center and Mission 2540.

Hays has served as Place One Councilwoman since 2017.

Hays says, we need to send someone to Washington who will fight for life, liberty, term limits, a balanced budget, and secure borders. We also need someone who will stand up to the far left in Congress and will fight for the conservative values of the 13th district.