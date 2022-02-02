WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The suspect in the shooting of two people on Page Drive on Monday has more charges added and more than $300,000 additional bonds on top of the $2 million bonds for the shooting charges.

Angel Medina Wichita County jail booking photo

Angel Medina, 23, now has eight charges related to the shooting, four counts of aggravated assault, three for deadly conduct with a firearm, and one for unlawful possession of a firearm.

The female victim who had a serious gunshot wound entering near her spine and to several major organs is hospitalized and expected to be ok.

The male victim was treated and released Monday evening for a superficial wound to the side.

Medina was arrested after a manhunt that lasted over two hours in a neighborhood off Windthorst Road.

Police quickly identified Medina as the suspect from witnesses and phone messages they say he sent.

They say officers had been to the location about an hour earlier for a disturbance caused by Medina, driving a vehicle matching the one driven by the suspect in the shootings.

Witnesses say Medina returned to the house in a gray Nissan Altima and fired multiple shots at the house and a vehicle occupied by the male victim.

Police say witnesses told them Medina is the father of the female victim’s granddaughter.