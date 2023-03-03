Wichita Falls Police officers at the scene where a body was found at Plum Lake

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More details have been released in the Wichita Falls Police’s investigation after a body was found at Plum Lake Friday.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, at around 10:15 Friday morning, March 3, officers responded to 1200 Sheppard Access Road after someone called in the body.

In our previous story, it was reported a City employee had called in the body. However, officers have now said it was reported by someone fishing at the lake.

The WFPD Crimes Against Persons Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians were investigating the scene.

At this time, the identity of the deceased person has not been released by detectives.

The WFPD believes this is an isolated incident and citizens are safe.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.