ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety have released more details on a crash in Archer City that resulted in the tragic death of a 6-year-old boy.

Authorities said the crash occurred on South Rose Street near the intersection of East South Street in Archer City on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at around 9:45 p.m.

According to the crash report from DPS Sgt. Marc Couch, a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling southbound on South Rose Street. He said a 30-year-old male from Wichita Falls was driving the pickup with three children inside:

12-year-old male from Archer City

12-year-old male from Wichita Falls

6-year-old male from Archer City

Sgt. Couch said the driver of the pickup was traveling at an unsafe speed and disregarded the stop sign at the intersection of South Rose Street and East South Street. He said the pickup crossed East South Street and went through the south barrow ditch, causing the vehicle to go airborne.

According to the crash report, the pickup landed and rolled over on the passenger side, and the 6-year-old male passenger was ejected during the rollover.

Sgt. Couch said the 6-year-old male passenger, whose name was not released, was transported to Cook Children’s Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 7:19 p.m.

Sgt. Couch’s crash report said the driver and the two other passengers were transported to United Regional following the crash, where they were treated for non-incapacitating injuries and released.

According to Sgt. Couch, the crash is still under investigation.