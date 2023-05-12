Raymound Byrd is charged with assault family violence after a standoff with the Wichita Falls Police Department. Photo Credit: Wichita County Jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The suspect in an almost 4-hour standoff Thursday afternoon, May 11, was suffering from mental health issues and using meth, according to police and the victim of an assault in their apartment.

Raymond Houston Byrd, 45, is identified as the suspect in the standoff that took place at Red Bluff Terrace Apartments on Brookdale, near Southwest Parkway and Fairway. He is charged with family violence assault.

According to the arrest warrant the victim stated that when she arrived home after grocery shopping Byrd began pouring out the soda she had just purchased. When she asked Byrd why she said he got angry and threw a steel beverage cup which hit her in the head. The victim called 911 and police arrived at 11:56 a.m.

When they arrived, they said Byrd locked himself in the apartment and refused to come out and began making threats to harm himself. The victim left the apartment and told police that Byrd had a knife or knives and possibly a firearm, Public Information Officer Brian Arias said.

The victim told police that Byrd is diagnosed with at least two medical conditions. She also added that he was currently using meth and acting erratically.

The SWAT team and a negotiator arrived on the scene and after failing to get him to exit the apartment, a gas canister was thrown into his bedroom and officers took him into custody.