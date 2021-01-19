More dogs taken from accused animal hoarder

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 61-year-old Wichita County woman who has been barred from possessing any animals because of past incidents faces re-arrest after authorities get a tip and find more dogs in her house near Iowa Park.

Joy Jackson is out on more than $100,000 in bonds for Animal Cruelty and making Terroristic threats.

After investigators checked and found three dogs at her house on FM 368 on January 6, the District Attorney filed to have her bond raised to $250,000. A hearing on that request is set for Wednesday.

Jackson was released from jail in September on the latest animal cruelty charge in which Iowa Park police said they found a small dog in her truck which was neglected and suffering in the heat.

After that incident, she was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a woman if she didn’t give Jackson a cat and dog, and the District Attorney also filed to have her bond increased then.

In 2019, she was arrested and authorities took more than 30 animals that were reportedly living in filthy conditions in her home.