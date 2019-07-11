More firing at Wichita Co. Adult Probation Office following alleged misconduct, sexually inappropriate activity

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)—KFDX News crew members have confirmed through copies of termination notices more firings in the Wichita County Adult Probation Office.

Assistant Director Beth Romm and supervisor Valerie Thomerson, who were previously suspended, are now terminated.

We reported earlier the director was also fired.

This makes at least six employees from the Director to Officers who have been terminated or allowed to resign, and some also face criminal charges in connection to alleged misconduct and sexually inappropriate activity in the office.

The termination notices sent to Romm and Thomerson on July 2 by interim Director Kirk Wolfe list numerous grounds of termination, including violations of the code of ethics and internal policies of the department.

The termination notice of supervisor Thomerson cites false testimony at a probation revocation hearing, for which she also faces a perjury charge.

In that hearing, word of the adoption of a probationer’s baby by her supervising officer came out.

The main basis of the complaint for Romm is based on her lack of action and failure to follow policy and law to notify proper authorities of alleged sexual misconduct by probation officers under her supervision.

The report also cites Romm’s failure to investigate or report a possible conflict of interest in connection to the adoption of the baby by former officer Nicole McKnight.

It said her decision to allow officers to resign without an investigation put other probationers at risk.