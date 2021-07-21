More forensic testimony expected on Day 3 of Rodney Reed appeal hearing

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A second forensic pathologist is scheduled to take the stand Wednesday morning as the next witness called by the defense in Rodney Reed’s evidentiary hearing.

Reed’s attorneys have spent the last two days presenting new evidence they say points to Reed’s innocence and implicates another man in the 1996 abduction, rape and murder of Stacey Stites. The state’s attorneys have responded by asking the court to question the credibility of the new witness testimony presented throughout this hearing.

First, a woman named Susan Hugen, who told the court she worked with Stites at the HEB grocery store in Bastrop in 1996, took the stand. Hugen testified that Stites introduced her to Rodney Reed in the produce section of the store, calling him her “good friend.” She adds that they appeared to be “flirty.”

After seeing early coverage about the case and hearing the prosecution argue that Stites and Reed did not know one another, she said, “I would have stood up in court and said that’s not true.” Hugen then explained that she did relay this information to a uniformed police officer, who was providing security at HEB at the time.

Hugen also told the court about an interaction she said she had with Stites and her fiancé, Jimmy Fennell. The witness said Stites went “white as a ghost” when her fiancé pulled up in his truck. She told the court Stites did not seem excited about her upcoming wedding, and then detailed concerns about possible markings on Stites’ body that she says “looked like finger prints” — or that someone had grabbed Stites.

Upon cross-examination, prosecution asked the witness about her diagnoses of multiple sclerosis.

“You are aware multiple sclerosis can affect someone’s memory?” they asked.

“Short-term memory,” she responded.

They also repeatedly asked Hugen about why she didn’t relay all of these details during a conversation with an investigator for the prosecution.

Forensic testimony

On Tuesday afternoon, defense attorneys told Judge J.D. Langley they planned to present testimony from Kentucky medical examiner and forensic pathologist Dr. Gregory Davis. At the time, prosecution objected to him appearing before the court –noting that the court heard hours of detailed testimony from another forensic pathologist, Dr. Andrew Baker, on Monday. They argued the testimony from Dr. Davis could be considered “improper bolstering” of the former testimony.

On Monday, Baker told the court he believes there was misleading or even “false” testimony regarding Stites’ time of death. He outlined the reasons he disagrees with conclusions drawn in the original case from bruises found on her body and indicators such as rigor mortis (the stiffness of her body) and apparent lividity (discoloration of the skin due to the pooling of blood at the lowest point on her body).

The defense attorneys told the judge on Tuesday afternoon, “No spoiler alert here: he [Dr. Davis] agreed with Dr. Baker.”

Still, they believe his own review of the case and ultimate agreement with Baker’s assessment would be of value to the judge. Ultimately, the judge ruled on Tuesday that the defense could call this second expert witness.

On Wednesday morning, Dr. Davis called into the hearing room through a Zoom call.

KXAN’s Avery Travis is in Bastrop for the third day of the hearing and will be updating this article with the latest details as they develop. She’ll provide live updates from the hearing in the Twitter thread below.