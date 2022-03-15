WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a resolution in Wichita Falls City Council Tuesday morning, it looks like we’ll be seeing some more jobs coming to town!

Delta T Thermal Solutions under managing partner, Sharp Iron Group, will acquire three product families as well as the former Tanter Facility from the company that announced they were closing their doors in June of 2021.

Delta T President Scott Poenitzsch who many know as the owner of Horseshoe Bend Vineyard and Winery owner said this will create about 60 direct manufacturing and manufacturing related jobs for the local economy.

The city isn’t off the hook for what they approved on Tuesday until Delta T meets certain requirements.

“You wouldn’t pay out a single dollar to the company until they’ve made those hires and had the people on payroll for a certain period of time and so its very low risk for the taxpayer funds which is the way we like to do it whenever we can,” Wichita Falls Chamber President and CEO, Henry Florsheim said.



“This is the type of project we like to see where you have an industry shut down, usually it’s shuttered for years and you’re fighting to try and find someone to move in that facility and it doesn’t always fit right but this is something where we’re picking up the ball and running with it,” Wichita Falls Mayor, Stephen Santellana said.

So while we saw the city approve just over $400,000 for job expenditures, this group is putting in more than $3 million to get this deal done.

And Delta T will take over basically all the same operations that Tranter did with industrial heating and cooling equipment.