More layoffs for Howmet, shortened work week

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to damage the U.S. economy, the airline industry is one of the hardest hit.

That hit is being felt by workers in Texoma after employees at the Howmet Aerospace Plant in Wichita Falls received a new notice of more layoffs and production slowdowns due to the downturn in air travel.

Howmet announced an initial round of layoffs in April, in which 115 employees were to be laid off.

According to notices sent to employees, the next workforce reduction starts the week of July 6 when another 177 employees are expected to be permanently laid off.

In addition to layoffs, the notices state beginning next week, the plant will be moving to a four-day workweek every other week.

For hourly employees, this essentially means one-day layoffs for an undetermined time, and the affected employees will be able to apply for unemployment for those days through the Texas Work Share Program beginning the week of June 8

The notices did not identify which individuals would be laid off.

