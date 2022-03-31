WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Among many other road work projects happening around town, The City of Wichita Falls has added another one onto their plate.

As a part of the 2022 Asphalt Rehabilitation Project construction work will begin to take place on Lebanon Road between Seymour Road to Kell Boulevard W. starting on April 4.

The construction is expected to take place for about six to eight weeks, which is dependent on weather conditions.

Photo from City of Wichita Falls

Officials with Wichita Falls said that the road work will begin on the Southbound lane and traffic will be directed around construction one lane at a time. Traffic control will set up work block by block as the construction work moves south.

Once the southbound lane is complete, construction will begin on the Northbound lane with traffic continuing to be directed around in one block sections.

City officials advise drivers to use caution and drive slowly through the area as they work to repair pavement on this street.