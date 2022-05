WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We’re starting out Tuesday with some active weather. Rain and thunderstorms are rolling in across Texoma.

By noon the bulk of the weather will be mostly to the east of Wichita Falls with just a few lingering showers left over for the afternoon and going into Tuesday night.

Cloud coverage is expected for Wednesday and will start to break up as we head into Thursday.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more weather updates become available.