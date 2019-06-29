More than 10 units respond to WF grass fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—

Update: Officials have released more information about a wildfire that burned about 37 acres of land Saturday afternoon.

According to the Bowman Volunteer Fire Department officials, Bowman Community VFD and Wichita West VFD responded to a fire about 4 p.m. Saturday off Turkey Ranch Road.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time, but stay with Texoma’s Homepage for details.

Yesterday afternoon Bowman Community VFD was dispatched to assist Wichita West VFD with a grass fire on Turkey Ranch… Posted by Bowman Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, June 30, 2019

Original story: At least 10 first responder units responded to a grass fire Saturday afternoon.



Fire units from Wichita Falls, Wichita West and Bowman Volunteer departments responded to the 5900 block of Turkey Ranch Road.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office also responded. The fire’s cause is unknown right now.

A crew from Texoma’s Homepage is working to learn more.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.