More than 100 animals adopted at Clear the Shelter 2020

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Humane Society of Wichita County participated in a nationwide effort to empty out animal shelters around the country, and Clear the Shelters successfully found new forever homes for more than 100 animals.

Zach Verdea went by to see how many furry friend found their new families.

“Of course, if you just have one adoption, it’s a great day because you’ve saved that life,” Wichita County Humane Society Director Cheryl Miller said.

Clear the Shelters 2020 is a push to get as many animals paired up with their new families.

Like Andy and his new proud pet owner Bailey Jones.

“At the end of the day, I want a friend, and it doesn’t matter how he looks,” Jones said. “I’m able to help him out from a worse situation to a better situation so, might as well.”

Miller described the Clear the Shelters 2020 as an “overall good day,” but slower than the past, but that could be due to the recent uptick in adoption numbers. The humane society seeing over 100 adoptions a month, up 20-35 animals monthly.

“Since COVID has hit our adoptions have actually been through the roof because a lot of people have been staying at home more and they’re just looking for companionship,” Miller said.

Finding companionship in a new best friend and helping an animal find it’s new forever home all while

“Helping the community out and helping them out, and they’ll be able to sell more dogs and help get them to better homes and everything, but I would highly recommend it,” Jones said.

Not all dogs and cats at the Humane Society of Wichita County were adopted Saturday, so make sure to stop by for a new furry friend.