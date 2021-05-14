More than 100 jobs in the North Texas area featured in upcoming job fair

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Workforce Solutions North Texas and Spherion Staffing and Recruiting will host a virtual job fair benefitting Wichita County area employers and job seekers on Thursday, May 20 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Various employers will be represented at the event. These employers represent over 100 jobs in the North Texas area.

The cost is free and registration is now open for the virtual job fair at https://bit.ly/spherion-job-fair.

If you need assistance with your resume, what to expect while attending a virtual job fair, or how to present yourself and your strengths when meeting prospective employers, call our Workforce Solutions North Texas team at 940-322-1801 ext.102. These services are provided at no cost to you.