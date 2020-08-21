UPDATE: Power restored to businesses, residents of Wichita Falls

UPDATE: Friday, August 21, 3:00 p.m.

As of 3 p.m., all power should be restored according to Oncor.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than one thousand residents or businesses remain without power after a power outage in the area around Kemp and Avenue K this afternoon.

It happened  round 1:30 p.m. and it is listed as caused by equipment failure.  No estimate of restoration of power is available at this time. 

The cause of the power outage is a failure of a utility pole cross arm, believed damaged by wind or lightening in the recent storm. 

At 1:20 p.m. 1,669 customers lost power and at 1:52 p.m. power had been restored to about 35% of them.

You can view power outages a the Oncor website.

