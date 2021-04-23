More than 1,500 people have voted in Wichita County during early voting

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — More than 1,500 Wichita County voters have gone to the ballot box so far for early voting in the May 1 election.

The most active voting day was Wednesday with a total of 439 voters.

As expected the most popular voting location is Sikes Senter Mall with more than a thousand people heading to the polls there.

As a reminder — Monday and Tuesday are the last days to vote.

In Wichita County, you can vote at the WFISD Education Center, the mall, and the city halls in Burkburnett and Electra.

The biggest item on the ballot is the WFISD school board for sports and fine arts facilities.