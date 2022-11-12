WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A weekend of fun holiday shopping is well underway as over 200 vendors pack the MPEC for Hangar Holiday.

All proceeds benefit the Sheppard Spouses’ Club to gift military spouses and kids with scholarships.

The two-day event brings vendors from the greater Texoma area, from food to clothes and knick-knacks, they have it all. The event is free to the public but a donation of canned goods is suggested which will be donated to local food banks.

Organizers said they love putting this tradition together for the community.

“We just receive so much love and grace from our vendors and from our shoppers. So it’s a wonderful thing and then we’re able to give all that back to the people that we love and our community,” Hangar Holiday Director Tiffany Baker said.

“All of the vendors are so excited to see everyone from the community. They’re really happy. Lots of friendly faces so it’s a fun environment to be in,” Hangar Holiday Vendor Coordinator Lori Larsen said.

A 360 video booth is set up with a share of those sales going to the spousal fund. Photos with Santa are from noon to 4 p.m.

The shopping event continues Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.