More than 200,000 Oklahomans now enrolled in SoonerCare through Medicaid expansion

FILE – In this Monday, June 1, 2020 file photo, Kris Steele, Executive Director of OCJR and TEEM, carries a box of petitions as Yes on 805 delivers 260,000 gathered signatures to the Secretary of State’s office in Oklahoma City 2020 ballot. Oklahoma voters will vote in Tuesday’s primary election on State Question 802, which would amend the Oklahoma Constitution to expand Medicaid health insurance. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, Pool, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma Health Care Authority is now serving more than 200,000 Oklahomans approved for SoonerCare benefits through Medicaid expansion.

More than 118,000 of these Oklahomans, nearly 60%, are considered new applicants, meaning they were not reprocessed or transitioned from another program.

The remaining 82,000 were qualifying members from existing programs, such as Insure Oklahoma and low-income adults (parent caretakers) who were transitioned to the expansion population. This will result in a larger federal match to cover the cost of expansion.

OHCA anticipates more than 80,000 more Oklahomans who have never applied for SoonerCare are eligible for benefits through Medicaid expansion.

To reach the remaining Oklahomans eligible for SoonerCare through Medicaid expansion, OHCA is conducting targeted outreach and providing education in counties with lower enrollment numbers compared to estimated eligible Oklahomans provided by the 2019 Census report.

“Our team has been instrumental in finding areas in Oklahoma with potential members who have yet to apply for benefits,” said OHCA CEO Kevin Corbett. “These Oklahomans may not know they can now access health care. We are coordinating with community partners in those areas to find these eligible Oklahomans and help them apply for benefits.”

Once a new member is approved, OHCA encourages them to choose a primary care provider which will transition them to SoonerCare Choice.

This Primary Care Case Management (PCCM) program is designed to help members work directly with their chosen provider who will help them create a healthy lifestyle by identifying and treating common conditions, providing preventive care, and offering referrals to specialists.

“SoonerCare adult members approved for health care coverage through expansion have the opportunity to choose their primary care provider and have a medical home to assist them in meeting their health goals,” said Corbett. “Having a medical home is crucial in providing members with the tools and resources they need to improve their overall health.”

According to the 2020 America’s Health Rankings report, Oklahoma is 43rd in health outcomes. The state has ranked in the 40’s for the past 10 to 15 years.

Benefits can be reviewed at www.oklahoma.gov/ohca. Those currently receiving Medicare benefits do not qualify for Medicaid benefits through expansion.

Oklahomans who think they may be eligible should gather their documents ahead of time, then apply here or call (800) 987-7767.

Those who apply by phone or online will receive notification of their status immediately. Oklahomans who choose to print off the application, available in English and Spanish, will have a 14-21 day wait time.

All approved applicants will receive a letter by mail.