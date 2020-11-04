UPDATE: Three suspects in custody after more than 30 police units respond to Walmart

UPDATE: November 3, 2020 10:48 p.m.

According to WFPD Sergeant John Spragins three burglary suspects are in custody and being interviewed after WFPD set up an operation to purchase stolen guns.

WFPD put out a Crime Stoppers tip Tuesday morning about the stolen guns in Iowa Park.

The theft happened on November 3, 2020, between 2:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. in Iowa Park, several vehicles were broken into including one vehicle that was a Texas DPS vehicle.

The suspects stole police equipment out of the locked vehicle.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There is a heavy police presence at Walmart on Lawrence Road in Wichita Falls.





Not much is known at this time but crews are on scene to bring you the latest coverage on this incident.

