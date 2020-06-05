More than 3,000 homes Wichita Falls area without power

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — 3,400 homes are without power tonight in Wichita Falls and the cause of the power outage is due to thunderstorms moving through the area with high winds and lightning according to Oncor officials.

Officials said Oncor is responding to current outages and will continue responding until all power has been restored due to severe storms moving through the area.

According to Oncor’s power outage map the main area affected is near Sheppard Air Force Base.

