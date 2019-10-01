More than 3,000 Montague Co. residents affected by TNMP planned outage

MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — If you live in the Montague, Nocona, Saint Jo or Ringgold area, you might be without power late Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

Texas-New Mexico Power Company is planning a power outage starting at 11:30 p.m. tonight and possibly until 6:30 Tuesday morning.

“We’re a little concerned about thieves,” The Burrito Shop (Nocona, Montague, St. Jo) owner JP McWilliams said.

Two of JP McWilliams’ branches are expected to be without power overnight. He said he’ll be surveying the area from the roof of his Nocona location.

“I gotta good view of quite a few businesses here so I’ll be watching all night,” McWilliams said.

The more than 3,000 businesses and homeowners that use Texas-New Mexico Power in these areas will be without power.

“Replacing a lot of old poles with new steel poles, and those steel poles are gonna be stronger, they’re gonna hold up better during severe weather like spring storms, ice storms and they hold up better against that weather then it decreases the chance of there being power outages during those events,” TNMP representative Eric Paul said.

But, for those poles to be replaced, the power outage first will mean no street lights, no traffic lights, and no working appliances.

“Gonna have to watch the meat, watch the temperature in the refrigerators, luckily if it goes beyond that I’ve got a generator so I can plug it in,” McWilliams said.

For those without generators, it’s important to plan ahead. You may want to unplug electronics and appliances, charge your cell phone and have a flashlight handy.

“The one thing we would say is don’t open refrigerators or freezers, just don’t open them until the power’s back on and they should be ok,” Paul said.

So if you’re without power through the night, don’t worry and plan ahead, but also remember, the lights should come back on Tuesday before the sun even rises.

If for some reason the outage does not happen Monday, makeup days will be Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Byers, Dean, and Petrolia are not affected.