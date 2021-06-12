More than 450 vaccines administered during 24-hour Vax-A-Thon

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 24-hour Vax-A-Thon held by the Community Healthcare Center (CHC) wrapped up at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12.

The Vax-A-Thon went from 10 a.m. Friday, June 11, to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, allowing people who normally couldn’t find time in their schedules to get a vaccine.

“We had one gentleman come in that really had no other time in his day because of the shift work that he does to be able to get a vaccine,” Community Healthcare Center Executive Assistant Tanja Robinson said. “So he was thrilled that he was able to do that.”

It has been six months since the COVID-19 vaccine first made its way to Wichita County. With just over a quarter of the county’s population receiving their first dose, officials with the Community Healthcare Center thought giving everyone a chance to get vaccinated no matter their schedule could help the community.

“We had a couple come in at 3:30 in the morning,” Robinson said. “I wouldn’t say that we had hundreds come in the middle of the night, but we had enough, and it was rewarding to get. Even if we got one, it was better than not getting any at all.

The CHC receives funds from the Human Resources & Services Administration to provide primary care services in underserved areas.

“Community Healthcare Center is a federally qualified health center, and as such we have the responsibility and the privilege to be able to make sure that our community is as healthy as it can be,” Community Healthcare Center Chief Executive Officer Allen Patterson said. “And there’s just no question that these vaccines work, especially the ones that we’re giving: the Pfizer and the Moderna.”

Patterson said the CHC passed its goal by having 461 vaccinations and also more than 100 sports physicals for children as well. He hopes this event encourages more people in the area to get vaccinated.

“We got about 300 employees at the health center, and we haven’t had a single one of them be positive for COVID since February,” Patterson said. “That’s because so much of our workforce has been vaccinated, so it works. And people are nervous about it, but they’re coming over it.”

While the Vax-A-Thon is over, health officials push for everyone to receive the vaccine no matter the source.

Officials with the CHC said they will have more sports physical events coming up and maybe another Vax-A-Thon style event.