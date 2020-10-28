More than 8.1 million Texans have voted. Which counties are seeing the highest turnout?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 8.1 million Texans have already cast their ballots in the November 3 election, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State.

As of October 27, the cumulative total stands at 8,188,246 votes. That represents a statewide turnout of 48.29 percent. Of those, 7,295,325 early votes have been cast in person. An additional 892,921 mail-in ballots have been returned to election offices across the state.

In 2016, 8,969,226 ballots were cast in the presidential election, representing a turnout of 59.39 percent of registered voters.

Which counties have cast the most votes?

Harris County voters have cast the most ballots so far, with more than 1.2 million already submitted, as of October 26. It’s unsurprising, as the county is home to 14.6 percent of all registered voters in the state.

More than 600,000 votes have been cast in both Dallas and Tarrant Counties, amd more than half a million people have voted in Bexar County. The animated chart below shows how the numbers have increased throughout early voting.

Just 35 votes have been cast in Loving County, west of Odessa. The county is the second-least populous county in the United States, ahead of only Kalawao County in Hawaii. Loving County has just 111 registered voters.

Which counties have had the highest percent turnout?

When looking at the percentage turnout in each of Texas’ 254 counties, McCulloch County, southeast of San Antonio, jumps to the top of the list. As of October 27, 71.7 percent of the county’s 5,361 registered voters have already voted.

Hudspeth County, east of El Paso, has the lowest turnout in the state, at just 19 percent, as of October 27.

When looking at the 25 largest counties in Texas by number of registered voters, Collin County currently leads the pack. Almost 60 percent of the county’s 648,670 registered voters have already cast their ballots. Williamson, Denton and Fort Bend Counties are close behind, each at more than 57 percent turnout.

Webb County, home to Laredo, has the lowest turnout among the 25 largest counties in Texas, at just 28.2 percent.

Turnout in Central Texas

Among counties in the KXAN viewing area, Travis County—unsurprisingly—has cast the most ballots, at more than 467,000 as of October 27. Williamson County follows, with more than 222,000 votes, then Hays County with a little more than 80,000.

Hays, Travis and Williamson have already surpassed their total number of votes cast in the 2016 presidential election.

When looking at percentage turnout, Blanco County has the highest in the region. Almost 60 percent of Blanco County’s 9,344 registered voters have already cast their ballots, as of October 27. Williamson and Mason Counties follow close behind, both with more than 56 percent turnout.

Caldwell County currently has the lowest turnout in the region, at 38.8 percent.