More than $98,000 awarded to American Hat Company for job training

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — One company in Bowie was awarded a check for almost $100,000 on Monday morning.

The president of the American Hat Company Keith Mundee said the $98,174 will be used to continue a legacy of quality products and service.

“We have a saying here, bigger is not better, better is better,” Mundee said.

Mundee is hoping to continue that legacy that started more than a hundred years ago.

“Everything we do is handmade, so it’s touched by human hands all the way through and our goal here is to really do four things, we want to give you world-class quality product, world-class service, we want to deliver it on time and we want to do it at a fair price,” Mundee said.

And Mundee said a grant of more than $98,000 from the Texas Workforce Commission will go toward preserving that world-class commitment.

The money is a Skills Development Fund that will provide training for 74 employees so everyone knows and works by the same process.

“Some of them will have a specific skill set that they are gonna be taught and every one of the incumbent workers here will go through the training,” Texas Workforce Commission, Commissioner representing Labor Julian Alvarez said.

“We haven’t gotten a grant like this before, Mundee said.” “We’re gonna start right away but we wanna have it done by 2021.”

“This is the first time that I’ve had an opportunity to visit a facility like this where they have specifically identified what kind of skill sets are needed to be successful,” Alvarez said.

Mundee said each station will be filmed and a video program for employees will be put together.

He hopes this will be a key factor in continuing to make quality hats.

Alvarez said these grants are very competitive and he is happy American Hat Company was able to receive it.