El Mejicano temporarily closed amid COVID-19 concerns

More than a half-million dollars seized during large scale marijuana distribution investigation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been arrested and more than a half-million dollars in cash seized in a large scale marijuana distribution investigation by the DPS.

Jose Antonio Hernandez, 44, was jailed Tuesday on a warrant issued Friday charging money laundering and possession of cocaine.

The affidavits stated that last October, DPS special agents put Hernandez under surveillance and it led to his arrest following a transaction of more than 100 pounds of marijuana in Childress County.

Agents did follow up investigations and determined a large scale marijuana distribution operation was being operated from a home and storage building on Prairie Lace Lane, South of Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

An agent obtained permission from Hernandez’s spouse to search the home.

Agents found a safe in the bedroom and obtained a warrant to open it.

Inside, they say they found almost $600,000 in cash they determined to be proceeds of the marijuana operation.

They also seized three baggies of cocaine.

