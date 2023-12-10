WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For over four decades, the Morningside community residents and many visitors have enjoyed the glowing beauty of thousands of luminaries that line the streets of the serene, 38-acre neighborhood.

On Saturday night, December 9, residents continued that tradition by lighting around 2,000 candles in sand, nestled in paper bags that gives the historic neighborhood off of 9th Street a beautiful glow from dusk until the candles go out.

“This is Morningside, we’re a National Historic Registry, part of a Historical District of Wichita Falls,” one neighborhood resident said. “For years and years, we’ve done the luminaries here. I believe over 35 years we’ve been doing it, so we’ve only been here for three years.”

The community loves the ambiance the luminaries bring to the area.

“2,200 bags with two candles in them, and tonight and tomorrow night, we can be lighting them and letting people enjoy the Christmas season,” the resident said. “The story is that’s what lit the way to Jesus, right, was lights. So we’re were to share that with the world and light the way to Jesus.”

The luminaries will be on display again on Sunday, December 10, during sunset until about 9 p.m.