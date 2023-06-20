TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — The heat index is expected to reach well into the triple digits for almost all of Texoma on Tuesday, leading officials to issue a weather alert for a majority of the area.
The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the following Texoma Counties:
- Texas — Archer, Baylor, Clay, Jack, Knox, Montague, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young Counties
- Oklahoma — Comanche, Cotton, Jefferson, Stephens, and Tillman Counties
Although Foard and Hardeman Counties in Texas and Jackson and Kiowa Counties in Oklahoma were not included in the Excessive Heat Warning, a Heat Advisory is in effect for those four counties on Tuesday as well.
Texoma counties join a majority of the state of Texas in the Excessive Heat Warning, with over 160 counties in Texas included in some kind of Excessive Heat Warning.
In the weather map to the left, provided by the National Weather Service, the counties highlighted in magenta are under the Excessive Heat Warning, and the counties highlighted in orange are included in the Heat Advisory.
The Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to KXAN in Austin, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a Voluntary Conservation Notice from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday due to extreme heat and forecasted record demand.
According to the National Weather Service, heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities and even more heat-related illnesses.
NWS in Norman, Oklahoma, wants to remind citizens under an Excessive Heat Warning of three ways to prevent heat-related illnesses or deaths:
- NEVER leave children, pets, or people with limited mobility alone in vehicles
- If working outside, take breaks inside or in the shade, and stay hydrated
- Check on others during extreme heat events
This is a developing weather situation. Stick with Texoma’s Weather Authority for updates as more information becomes available.
