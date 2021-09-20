Mother accused of dropping infant son several times while intoxicated

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 32-year-old Wichita Falls woman gets two felony charges after police say she dropped her eight-month-old son at least once while intoxicated, then drove away with the child in her car.

Wichita County jail booking photo

Megan Ashlock is charged with injury to a child and DWI with a child passenger.

Police were called to the 120 block of Barry Lane early Saturday morning about a baby being dropped multiple times, according to an affidavit.

The father of the child told police Ashlock was extremely intoxicated, and during an argument, she picked up their son and dropped him from chest height five times, and then left in a car with the baby.

Police say the father had video of the first drop in which they could see her pick up the child while arguing with her husband and while moving around, drops him on the floor.

When the baby begins crying, they say she picks him up again and goes into another room. The father told officers she then dropped him several more times, but he did not have them recorded.

Other officers say they located Ashlock and the baby in the car at 11th and Brook.

They say her speech was slurred and she had urinated on herself after being stopped.

Police then administered a field sobriety test and said she was confused and could not perform any of the tasks properly.

Ashlock has a previous conviction for DWI in 2013, three prior arrests for public intoxication, and one for child endangerment.