Mother arrested after drugs discovered near children in car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with two counts of child endangerment after police said she and her husband were stopped in a car crammed with personal possessions and drugs, and her two children were found in a small space in the backseat with drugs nearby.

Samantha Hathaway, 34, has two counts of child endangerment and three drug charges.

Police were called to check an occupied car in the 2000 block of Maurine around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

They said the driver tried to hide a marijuana pipe and when the officers told Hathaway to step out from the passenger seat, they said they found she had been sitting on a large bag of what later tested as meth in very large shreds.

Officers said they found a camera with what items tested to be marijuana, meth and black tar heroin, and scattered around the front seats they found used syringes and meth pipes.

Police said the two girls were in a back seat with objects piled all around them, and on the floor of that seat, they found a burnt soda can filled with cotton soaked with heroin residue.

As an officer sat with the kids, he said they casually remarked that they were not allowed to touch the case with heroin in it.

The police report stated the husband was also charged, but he is not on the jail roster or court records.