Mother arrested after two children test positive for meth

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 32-year-old Wichita Falls mother is arrested on warrants filed several months ago for child endangerment.

Kristen Opela, also known as Kristen Teichman was charged with two counts of child endangerment allegedly occurring in 2019.

The warrant was issued in May and she was taken into custody Friday.

In April 2019, Opela was arrested for warrants and officers said they found 12 grams of meth in her purse. They said her three-year-old daughter was with her.

Narcotics officers did a search of her home and said they found meth, cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana out in the open and accessible to her daughters.

CPS removed her three-year-old and also her six-year-old daughter and had drug tests performed.

Officers said the tests showed both children were positive for meth.