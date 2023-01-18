WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A mother who was previously involved in an hour-long standoff with Burkburnett police officers is arrested after a child in her care tested positive for oxycodone.

Charlea Diane Hughes, 31, of Iowa Park, is charged with abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony offense. She was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, where she is currently being held on a $7,500 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, a deputy with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office met with an investigator from Child Protective Services on December 20, 2022, regarding a possible child endangerment within Hughes’ home.

The investigator told WCSO deputies Hughes has a 4-year-old son, and that CPS was made aware of the possible endangerment case by an officer with the Iowa Park Police Department.

The investigator said the Iowa Park officer spoke with Hughes’ parents, who provided evidence that methamphetamine and other items of drug paraphernalia had been found in the home, particularly in Hughes’ room as well as the room of her 4-year-old son.

According to the affidavit, Hughes’ parents provided evidence that drugs or paraphernalia had been found inside the toybox in the child’s room.

The CPS investigator said she ordered a drug screen on Hughes in October 2022, which indicated the presence of methamphetamine, oxycodone, and oxymorphone. A drug screen for Hughes’ child was then requested.

According to the investigator, the drug screen of the 4-year-old boy revealed the presence of oxycodone.

Deputies said Hughes told them she had an outdated prescription for oxycodone for a prior condition, but they said she denied providing the medication to her child.

Hughes has been arrested multiple times in Wichita County, most recently in August 2022, when she was pulled over by an officer with the Iowa Park Police Department for a defective tag lamp.

The officer said Hughes and a male passenger were “sweating profusely and both seemed very nervous.” Hughes allegedly told the officer she was 5 months pregnant and experiencing preeclampsia.

The officer radioed for medical assistance, and another asked if there was anything illegal in the car, which Hughes denied. When officers asked to search the vehicle, Hughes said, “I don’t mind at all.” During the search, officers found a crystal-like substance in a baggie that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to the affidavit, the drugs were found within 1000 feet of an Iowa Park middle school.

In 2017, Hughes was charged with credit card or debit card abuse after police said she used multiple credit or debit cards from a purse that was stolen from a vehicle in the parking lot of Candlewood Suites in Wichita Falls.

Also in 2015, Hughes was arrested after a standoff with police outside of her motel room that lasted more than an hour. Authorities said she was wanted on multiple charges at the time.