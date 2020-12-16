Mother arrested for failure to report abuse of autistic son

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 25-year-old Wichita Falls woman is arrested and charged with failing to report the abuse of her two-year-old autistic son by the child’s father.

Callie Melton was charged Wednesday for an incident reported to authorities in September.

The boy’s six and eight-year-old siblings told interviewers the boy was slapped on the face by their father causing him to cry and leaving a bruise which concerned their mother.

However, when questioned, authorities said Melton denied the boy was struck and denied ever seeing any marks or injuries and said there was no truth to the siblings’ story.

Authorities said however the children’s details remained consistent to each person they told them to.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Melton’s phone and found a photo showing the child’s bruise on the right side of his face and it was referred to a medical expert who enhanced it and reported it was consistent with a slapping blow.