Mother booked into jail after leaving infant to ‘meet a guy’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who is just weeks short of completing her probation for child endangerment now faces revocation and possible time behind bars.

Kaci Vowell, 31, was booked back into jail Wednesday after the district attorney filed the motion to revoke her five years probation which would be completed December 4.

Numerous instances of drug use during probation were listed in that motion.

In May of 2015, Vowell was arrested after police responded to a report of a two-month-old baby boy with serious medical issues possibly left alone in an apartment on Professional Drive.

Officers made contact with the reporting person who said the baby’s mother had messaged her and said she was stranded with a broken car in a parking lot on Avenue A and needed a ride. She said Vowell told her she had left her apartment to “go meet a guy” on Beverly.

While police were getting information, they said Vowell sent more messages saying if she didn’t get a ride home soon she was afraid someone might call the police because her baby was home alone.

Officers said the baby’s grandmother who was a nurse arrived and told them the baby had been hospitalized at Cook Children’s Hospital for breathing problems and had gone into respiratory arrest twice during birth and was receiving therapy.

They decided to pick the lock to the apartment and reported the apartment was hot and muggy, and they found the baby in a crib wrapped in a thick blanket.

Another officer located Vowell in the parking lot and said she stated she had “made a stupid mistake.”

In the motion to revoke her five years probation, the district attorney cited 15 cases of Vowell testing positive or admitting to use of marijuana.

He also said she failed to show up for her required drug evaluation session and was discharged from an intensive out-patient program because of non-attendance.

Her probation was later modified to require her to spend several weekends in jail.