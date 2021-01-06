Mother charged after two-year-old daughter tests positive for meth

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother is charged with child endangerment after her two-year-old daughter tests positive for methamphetamine.

Iesha Ranae Reynolds, 29, was booked into Wichita County Jail Wednesday on a $10,000 bond.

Reynolds is charged in connection to a Child Protective Services complaint filed in October 2020.

An investigation alleged the two-year-old child was in custody of her mother when they lived in an apartment on Central Freeway East when both tested positive for meth.

Reynolds also has three charges pending for alleged possession of a controlled substance and marijuana in November 2019.