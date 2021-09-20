Mother arrested after using belt to discipline son, brother records

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother who told police she had been told it was permissible to physically discipline her child is charged with injury to a child after police said her punishment went beyond what was reasonable.

Candice Beal was arrested Sunday and has since been released on bond.

Police said the initial call was made by Beal who said she had been assaulted by her son.

Candice Beal Wichita County Jail booking photo

When police arrived at the apartment in the 4100 block of Weeks Park Lane they say the 14-year-old boy was outside and had abrasions and discoloration on his left arm and back. He told them Beal had hit him numerous times with a belt and he had used his arms to protect himself.

Officers said another of Beal’s sons had recorded the incident which showed Beal trying to get her son to go to his room, and when he refused, Beal begins hitting him several times in the arms with a belt and they moved into the living room where the argument continued.

Then police said they moved back into the hallway and Beal begin hitting him again, while the victim flinched and tried to grab the belt.

Police said the video showed Beal delivered at least one overhead strike of the belt which struck the victim in the face, and then the victim tried to run and Beal struck him with the belt on his shoulder blade.

Police said Beal told them she had used the belt to administer physical punishment and that an officer had told her such discipline was permissible.

However, the arresting officer’s report stated the strikes above the waist and the overhand strikes went beyond what was reasonable.