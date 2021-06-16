Mother charged with beating her children back in jail on higher bond

WICHITA CO., T.X. (KFDX/KJTL) — On the same day a Burkburnett woman posts her bond for child abuse and is released, she is booked back into jail on an additional charge and a higher bond.

Lea Hernandez Wichita County Jail booking photo

Lea Hernandez was arrested Sunday on a charge of injury to a child filed by the Burkburnett Police Department, with a $25,000 bond.

Hernandez posted pond Tuesday, and then had an additional charge filed, this time by the

Wichita County District Attorney Drug Task Force, with a $200,000 bond.

Daniel Ortiz Wichita County booking photo

The first charge lists the date of the offense on Sunday, June 13 and the new charge lists another offense happening on Saturday, June 12.

Affidavits allege Hernandez and the victims’ stepfather, Daniel Ortiz, caused serious injuries and permanent scarring to their children by beating them with a belt multiple times. The number of children who were injured is not listed.

Ortiz is in jail on a $250,000 bond.